The National Health Commission of China said today, Tuesday, that the mainland recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, the same number of injuries the previous day.

The committee added, in a statement, that all new cases of infection were imported from abroad, and the number of asymptomatic infections, which China does not consider confirmed cases, decreased to 15 from 16 cases the previous day.

Currently, the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the Chinese mainland reach 89,720 cases, while the number of deaths remains constant at 4,636 deaths.