Today, Thursday, the National Health Commission of China announced that it had received reports of 30 new confirmed cases of corona on the Chinese mainland yesterday.

The new China News Agency (Xinhua) quoted the committee as saying in its daily report that 17 of the new infections are locally infected, while the rest are coming from abroad.

No deaths related to the disease were reported yesterday.

As of yesterday, the total confirmed cases of corona on the Chinese mainland reached 89,649, of whom 1,411 patients are still receiving treatment, 49 of whom are in serious condition.

The total number of people recovered reached 83,602, while the number of deaths stabilized at 4,636.