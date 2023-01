Patients receive oxygen therapy at a community health facility in Shanghai, China, 04 January 2023 | Photo: EFE

In just over a month, China recorded 60,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to the communist regime and the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. In some Chinese provinces, almost the entire population was suddenly infected with the virus without having developed natural protection, due to almost three years of isolation. The country ended the hyper-restrictive Covid Zero policy in December, and the number of cases of the disease continues to rise.

The National Health Commission reported that 59,938 people died between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. Of these, 54,435 would have died from illnesses combined with the coronavirus and 5,503 from respiratory failure. Most victims were over 65 years old (90%), with the average age of those killed being 80.3 years.

The numbers released this Saturday (14) differ from those published recently by the country. This is because, since December, the Chinese authorities have not been announcing the numbers of the infected and the dead, on a daily basis. And when they published, those numbers were very low. The international community suspected that the data were inconsistent, since the images of the country showed a different reality.

But the official of the National Health Commission, Jiao Yahui, said that the number of infected people is falling, as well as the most serious cases, but that cases in the elderly are still on the rise.