The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed three flu cases

avian H3N8 in humans in the past year in Chinaamong which the most recent was reported to this institution on March 27 and corresponded to a woman who died from this infection in the middle of the same month.

The victim suffered from underlying diseases and it has been established that he had close contact with farm birds before he presented symptoms of the disease and that there was also a presence of wild birds around his home, which indicates that he was most likely infected. in a live bird market.

Epidemiological studies that have been carried out to date show that the H3N8 virus does not have the ability to spread easily from person to personTherefore, the WHO considers that “the risk of spread between humans at the national, regional or international level is low”.

However, the known fact that this type of virus can change makes it very important that there be global surveillance to detect any virological, epidemiological or clinical modification, he stressed.

The first two human cases reported by China of this same disease were recorded in April and May 2022, and they recovered. In both cases it was determined that the contagion occurred through direct or indirect exposure to live edible birds.

After the three cases were detected, all contacts of the infected people were tracked and monitored, but no additional cases were found among them.

The WHO recommended that to minimize the risk of infectioncountries should raise public awareness about the importance of avoiding contact in risky environments such as farms or markets where there are live animals, edible birds, or surfaces that may be contaminated with animal feces.

The range of zoonotic influenza viruses that have caused human-to-human infections is concerning and requires vigilance in both human and animal populations.

Those people who, due to their work, must be in contact with these species must have rigorous hand hygiene and use respiratory protection to reduce the danger.

To prevent a mutation of the virus that could facilitate its transmission from person to person, it is recommended that all workers in the poultry sector be vaccinated against influenza.

The organization indicated that it does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions based on the information it has so far. At the moment, one of the priorities is to understand the extent of the circulation of influenza viruses among animals and that all States and other actors share the information they have quickly.

“The variety of zoonotic influenza viruses that have caused human-to-human infections is concerning and requires surveillance in both the human and animal populations, as well as a full review of each zoonotic infection and pandemic preparedness,” the WHO stressed.

EFE