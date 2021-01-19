Today, Tuesday, the National Health Commission of China said that the mainland recorded 118 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, up from 109 the previous day.

The commission said in a statement that 106 of the new infections were local infections, including 43 in the northeastern Jilin Province and 35 in Hebei Province surrounding the capital, Beijing.

She added that the number of asymptomatic cases, which China does not consider as confirmed, has decreased to 91 from 115 the previous day.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease on the Chinese mainland reached 89,454 cases, while the total deaths remained unchanged at 4,635.