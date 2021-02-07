The National Health Commission of China said today, Sunday, that the mainland recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 on February 6, down from 12 the previous day, and represents the lowest daily increase in infections since December 16.

The committee added in a statement that only one of the new cases was transferred locally.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, reached 13, of which 11 were imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland now stands at 89,692, while the number of deaths remains unchanged at 4,636.