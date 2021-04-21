The Chinese health authorities recorded 21 new cases of coronavirus on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, compared to 10 cases the day before.

The National Health Commission indicated that two of the new cases registered are local, and they were registered in the southern Yunnan province on the border with Myanmar.

China also recorded 7 new cases without symptoms, compared to 9 cases the day before, but it does not add those cases to the number of confirmed infections.

It is noteworthy that the total number of people infected with Coronavirus in China since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 90,541 people, and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636 cases.