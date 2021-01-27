China records a decrease in new Corona injuries

Today, Wednesday, the National Health Commission in China announced that 75 new cases of coronavirus were recorded on January 26, down from 82 the previous day.

The commission said in a statement that 55 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 69 the previous day.

As for the asymptomatic cases, which China does not consider as confirmed, it rose to 61 from 57 the previous day.

Currently, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease on the Chinese mainland is 89,272, while the total deaths are still unchanged at 4,636 deaths.