The National Health Commission of China said it recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, down from 14 the previous day.

The committee stated in a statement, today, Wednesday, that all cases are of injured arrivals from abroad, adding that it has also recorded 11 symptom-free cases, down from 25 the day before.

China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed infections.

The total number of HIV infections in China is currently 90,799, while the number of deaths remains constant at 4,636.