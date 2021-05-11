The National Health Committee in China said that it had recorded 14 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, compared to 11 the previous day. The committee stated in a statement today, Tuesday, that all cases were of infected people coming from abroad, adding that it also recorded 25 cases free of symptoms.

China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed infections.

The total number of HIV infections in China is currently 90,783, while the number of deaths remains constant at 4,636.