The number of marriages registered in China experienced a significant increase in 2023, reversing a downward trend that had lasted for almost a decade, several local media reported this Monday.

Official data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the Asian giant reveal a total of 7.68 million marriages in 2023, which represents an increase in 12.4% year-on-yearfrom 6.83 million in 2022, the lowest figure since records began in 1986.

This report is relevant since since 2014 the country had experienced a constant decrease in the marriage rate.

The increase has been reflected in various regions of the country, such as the eastern province of Jiangsu, which processed around 454,000 marriage records10.08% more than in 2022.

The increase has been reflected in various regions of China. Photo:Reuters Share

In turn, cities such as Huaibei, in Anhui province (east), whose urban population exceeds one million inhabitants according to the 2020 census, registered a notable increase of 91.87% in marriages during the same period.

Experts attribute this rebound to several factors, including delays in marriages due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Social restrictions and the reduction of personal interaction between men and women during the pandemic would have generated a knock-on effect.place at the nuptialsaccording to analysts.

Dong Yuzhen, population expert and advisor to the Guangzhou provincial government (south), pointed out that the increase in 2023 is mainly due to the postponement of weddings in 2022, especially during the last quarter of the year.

This rebound in the marriage rate in China could be an indication of the end of the downward trend seen in recent years.

Although it is still early to confirm a definitive change, this increase represents positive data for the country demographicswhich faces challenges such as an aging population and low birth rate.

At the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, held in 2022, the ruling party emphasized that the country needs a system that “increases birth rates and reduces the costs of pregnancy, childbirth, schooling and upbringing”.

After seven years of continuous decline, China's official statistics reveal a 10% increase in births during the first months of 2024, which could mean a rebound in birth rates during this auspicious Year of the Dragon for the Asian tradition, according to various experts. .

China reported a decline in its population in 2022 and 2023, the first contractions since 1961, when the number of inhabitants fell as a result of the failed industrialization policy of the Great Leap Forward and the resulting famine.

EFE

