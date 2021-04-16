China | Record rate in the Chinese economy: The economy grew by 18.3 percent in the first half of the year

The Chinese economy grew faster in January-March than at any time in the last 30 years. The increase is partly explained by a comparison with the beginning of 2020, when the coronary pandemic was at its worst in the country.

China seems to be recovering again after the downturn caused by the corona pandemic.

The growth rate of the Chinese economy in January-March was 18.3 per cent year-on-year. The growth rate is the fastest in the measurement history of the Chinese economy, reports the news agency AFP.

Economic growth has been monitored in the country on a quarterly basis for 30 years.

In general, China has fared better than other countries in the corona pandemic. It was the only major economy to grow in 2020. The background was consumption and industrial production, which remained at a good level, as well as better-than-expected exports.

Industrial production grew by 14.1 per cent in March and by 24.5 per cent in the first quarter. Retail, on the other hand, grew by about 34 percent as the Chinese began to return to normal everyday life early in the year.

The sharp rise in GDP is partly explained by the sharp drop in the Chinese economy in early 2020 following the onset of the interest rate pandemic. Compared to year-end growth figures, China’s GDP remained broadly unchanged and slowed by 0.6 per cent.

The United States According to the latest estimates, economic growth in January – March is estimated at 8.3 per cent. The figure is not comparable to the figure presented by China on Friday.

For example, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts China’s full-year economic growth to be 8.4 percent. Economic growth in the United States is estimated at 6.4 percent and in Finland at 2.3 percent.