Wednesday, December 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | Record coldness conquered Beijing

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
China | Record coldness conquered Beijing

According to the BBC, the weather in the city has varied from extreme to extreme this year.

December has been the coldest in the history of measurements in the Chinese capital, Beijing, reports BBC. During the past month, the temperature has often dropped below ten degrees below zero.

According to the local measuring station, the temperature was recently on the freezing side for more than 300 hours during the two-week measuring period, reports the China Daily newspaper.

According to the BBC, the weather in the city has varied from extreme to extreme this year. In the summer, the hottest June day of all time was measured in Beijing, a little over 40 degrees.

Cold has tested provinces in other parts of China this winter. In some areas, schools have been closed and public transport has run into difficulties during December.

Temperatures in northern China dropped to record lows last week. According to the China Meteorological Administration, frost records were broken at several weather stations in the provinces of Shanxi and Hebei as well as Inner Mongolia.

See also  Experts fear that Beijing will create new facts

In the city of Datong in Shanxi province, the mercury dropped to 33.2 degrees below zero. In Qingshuihe, Inner Mongolia, the meter showed 29.7 degrees below zero, and in Baoding, located in Hebei province, it was 23.3 degrees below zero.

Also The northern parts of Japan have been struggling with winter conditions. More snow than usual has fallen in the area, and local residents have been warned about it.

In South Korea, the temperatures have fluctuated very strongly in recent weeks: according to the Korea Meteorological Institute, the readings have varied from 16 degrees to 12 degrees below zero.

#China #Record #coldness #conquered #Beijing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Relatives of hostages interrupt Netanyahu in assembly; watch

Relatives of hostages interrupt Netanyahu in assembly; watch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result