China | Record coldness conquered Beijing

December has been the coldest in the history of measurements in the Chinese capital, Beijing, reports BBC. During the past month, the temperature has often dropped below ten degrees below zero.

According to the local measuring station, the temperature was recently on the freezing side for more than 300 hours during the two-week measuring period, reports the China Daily newspaper.

According to the BBC, the weather in the city has varied from extreme to extreme this year. In the summer, the hottest June day of all time was measured in Beijing, a little over 40 degrees.

Cold has tested provinces in other parts of China this winter. In some areas, schools have been closed and public transport has run into difficulties during December.

Temperatures in northern China dropped to record lows last week. According to the China Meteorological Administration, frost records were broken at several weather stations in the provinces of Shanxi and Hebei as well as Inner Mongolia.

In the city of Datong in Shanxi province, the mercury dropped to 33.2 degrees below zero. In Qingshuihe, Inner Mongolia, the meter showed 29.7 degrees below zero, and in Baoding, located in Hebei province, it was 23.3 degrees below zero.

Also The northern parts of Japan have been struggling with winter conditions. More snow than usual has fallen in the area, and local residents have been warned about it.

In South Korea, the temperatures have fluctuated very strongly in recent weeks: according to the Korea Meteorological Institute, the readings have varied from 16 degrees to 12 degrees below zero.