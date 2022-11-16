China hopes that Ukraine will respond to Russia’s calls to start negotiations. This was stated by China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council on Wednesday, November 16.

“China notes that Russia has declared its readiness to start a dialogue. And I have done this many times in recent days. We hope that the other side will go in the same direction, respond responsibly and make contact in the near future in order to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations,” he said during his speech, which was broadcast on site organizations.

According to him, the Chinese side hopes that the United States, NATO and Russia “will conduct a comprehensive dialogue on this issue.” In addition, each other’s legitimate security concerns must be taken into account.

“First and foremost, we must work together to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to end the Ukrainian crisis,” he stressed.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had received “signals” from foreign leaders that Russia was ready to negotiate peace. He added that he wants the negotiations to take place in a public form, and not “behind the scenes.”

Back in early October, Kyiv officially refused to negotiate with Moscow. Then the Ukrainian leader put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations.

In the same month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in order to achieve results in resolving the situation around Ukraine, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. He noted that the Kyiv authorities at the same time have no desire to talk with Moscow at the moment.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

