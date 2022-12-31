China’s State Council on Thursday recommended to regional authorities the use of traditional Chinese medicine in the treatment of Covid, claiming that “it has played an important role since the beginning of the pandemic”.

In a statement, the executive body emphasized that traditional medicine has an “abundance of raw materials” and a great “variety and applicability”, in addition to “simple” processes. At the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, the magazine National Geographic reported that one of these raw materials was bear bile, which encourages the domestic trade in wild animals and, if the hypothesis of a zoonotic origin of the coronavirus is correct, even risks starting new epidemics.

The text advises that traditional treatments should be classified into different categories and applications, such as “reducing fever” or “relieving cough” and that prescriptions should be “concise, effective and appropriate”.

China’s top administrative authority urged regional authorities to combine Chinese and “Western” medicines and use them “according to their local conditions and available supply.”

There is no indication that Chinese “traditional medicine” uses methods that increase the accuracy of medical prescriptions, such as the statistical techniques used in global medical science. Today’s medicines may have started out as traditional practices. Aspirin, for example, began as a traditional willow bark tea, mentioned by Hippocrates, the founder of modern medicine, as an antipyretic 400 years before Christ. Modern techniques serve to distinguish between traditional practices that had an active principle behind them and those that did not. There is no evidence that bear bile has any effect against Covid-19.

Health authorities in China have argued that Chinese medicine has proven effective in reducing the number of severe cases and deaths from Covid-19 and have included treatments such as acupuncture in national prevention and control protocols.

Since China began scrapping its “Covid zero” policy in early December, a wave of infections has resulted in shortages of drugs like ibuprofen in some cities.

Hospitals in some of them, such as the capital, Beijing, have also been under pressure.

Last week, the World Health Organization said it was “very concerned” about the evolution of Covid in China and asked for “more information”. Chinese authorities responded that they have been sharing their data “openly, promptly and transparently” since the start of the pandemic.

The National Health Commission declared on Monday that, as of January 8, Covid will cease to be a category A disease, the maximum level of danger and for which the most severe measures are necessary, to become a of category B, thus marking the end of the policy known as “Covid zero” that had been in force for almost three years.

