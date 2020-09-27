Employment, employment, employment. This is the word that appears over and over again in the Government’s work report, the Chinese State of the Nation address delivered by Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual legislative session. The repetition throughout the 24 pages of the document highlights to what extent it matters to China, in this year of pandemic and economic contraction, the creation and maintenance of jobs to prop up growth and, above all, not to put in it threatens social stability. The country, Li admitted, “has and will still face unprecedented challenges for a while.” But the speech has also shown a tightening on what Beijing considers “red lines” of its sovereignty, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The pandemic has been the great underlying issue that has marked the development of the session, the main political event of the Chinese year and which was held two months late due precisely to the coronavirus. The nearly 3,000 delegates who listened to Li in the main hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing covered themselves – almost all: President Xi Jinping and the rest of the main leaders went bare-faced – with masks. “At the moment, the epidemic is not over yet,” the prime minister warned from the podium. As he spoke, the National Health Commission updated its daily figures with four new cases, bringing the total to almost 83,000 since the beginning of the crisis in the country.

But the very fact that the meeting is taking place already indicates that China takes the virus for granted. And with it, she is more assertive: the opening ceremony has sent messages to Hong Kong and Taiwan. In the first case, she is preparing to impose a controversial National Security law on the former British colony, following protests against Beijing last year. In the second, abandoning a decades-long convention, it has eliminated the adjective “peaceful” in references to Beijing’s desire for “reunification” with the island that it considers part of its territory. China will “strongly oppose and prevent any separatist activity that seeks independence from Taiwan,” Li said, just two days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen began her second term with a statement rejecting unification in the terms offered by Beijing.

As expected, for the first time in three decades, Beijing gave up on setting an economic growth target for this year – the first time it has omitted it since 1990 – due to the uncertainty that the Covid-19 pandemic has created. In the first quarter, the Chinese economy contracted by 6.8%, the first drop in decades, due to the drop in consumption and the restriction of movements for weeks to prevent the spread of the disease. According to the International Monetary Fund, Chinese growth could be 1.2% this year, well below the official 6.1% registered last year.

There are figures for the job creation targets. Urban unemployment should remain below 6%, compared to 5.3% last year, and work will be done to create 9 million jobs in cities, Li announced. 2 million extra places will be created in higher education, in a sign of the importance that the Government assigns to the employment of the young population.

“We must be very aware of the difficulties and problems we face; severe recession in the world economy, obstruction of the circulation of sectoral and supply chains, contraction of international investment and trade, and turmoil in the commodity market, ”as a result of the pandemic, said the prime minister. At the national level, he cited the “decline in consumption, investment and exports, a notable increase in pressure on employment” and “difficulties for companies, especially small, medium and micro-enterprises”, among other problems.

To prop up the economy, the fiscal deficit will rise to at least 3.6%, up from 2.8% last year. But there won’t be a big 2009-style stimulus package after the global financial crisis. Special Treasuries worth a trillion yuan (about 128 billion euros) will be issued for the first time this year. To this amount will be added those issued by local governments, authorized to sell up to 3.75 trillion yuan (about 480,000 million euros), compared to 2.6 trillion last year. The inflation target will be set at 3.5%, when in 2019 the consumer price index showed an increase of 2.9%.

The bonds will have to be invested in “the construction of new types of infrastructures, the development of new generation computer networks, the application of 5G technology, the construction of charging stations and the generalization of vehicles powered by new energy sources” .

The objective of eliminating rural poverty, which still affects 5.51 million people, remains for this year. It will be an especially symbolic achievement ahead of the 100th anniversary, next year, of the founding of the Communist Party of China. On the contrary, it will not be possible to achieve its complementary objective: to double the standard of living of the average citizen for this year compared to 2010, something that would require a growth of 6%.

The session of the National People’s Congress is held when tensions between Beijing and Washington are soaring. The friction around the origin of the pandemic and the resurgence of their technological rivalry have raised fears about the future of the trade agreement between the two world giants. Li sent a message of calm, in her only reference to the rival country: “we will work with the United States to implement the first phase of the agreement.”