Days after the official presentation of the peace plan devised by China with the aim of solving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Asian giant receives the President of Belarus for a three-day official visit. Beijing thus welcomes one of the leaders closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid tensions with the United States, a power that questions Chinese neutrality in the war in Ukraine.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Alexander Lukashenko’s visit is “an opportunity to further advance comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.” During his visit to the country, the Belarusian president is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The trip comes after the two nations agreed to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership for all time” during a pre-summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in September 2022.

Relations between China and Belarus have strengthened since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The president’s domestic policies and his public support of President Putin have made his country a constant target of economic sanctions from the European Union, making China an attractive partner for the European nation.

The Belarusian president has expressed himself in favor of the document presented by China with the aim of achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia.

During an interview with a Chinese media, Lukashenko declared that the proposal is “a new and original step that would have a far-reaching impact” on the achievement of peace.

Governments such as the United States have imposed sanctions on Belarus and many fear that the country will become directly involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Lukashenko has said that he will “by no means” send troops to Ukraine unless its territory is attacked.

A scenario of tensions between the United States and China

Although Xi Jinping’s government has declared neutrality and desire to mediate in the conflict since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Western bloc constantly questions China’s attitude towards Russia and its allies.

In recent weeks, the US State Department has stated that its government has information exposing Beijing’s alleged intentions to send military assistance to Russia. China has dismissed this situation as “rumours”.

The Chinese government has also expressed itself negatively about Washington’s economic sanctions on Minsk.

In a phone call between the Chinese and Belarusian foreign ministers, the Chinese official said that Beijing would “oppose outside interference in Belarus’ internal affairs and illegal unilateral sanctions against the country.”

China and its possible mediation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

On February 24, and on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Chinese government presented a document made up of 12 points with the aim of achieving a “political solution” to the conflict.

The reactions in the world did not wait and political figures such as Ursula von der Leyen -President of the European Commission- or Antony Blinken -Secretary of State of the United States- questioned the legitimacy of the Asian country to propose a neutral solution.

The visit of a figure like Alexander Lukashenko could heighten Western questioning of China’s claims to mediate tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as well as fuel rhetorical clashes with the United States.

