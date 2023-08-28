China | Real estate giant Evergrande’s stock plummeted 87 percent after a trading hiatus of more than a year

Trading in Evergrande’s share, which is in financial difficulties, was suspended for 17 months.

Trading shares of the Chinese real estate company China Evergrande Group continued on Monday after a long break on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The stock immediately collapsed by up to 87 percent to a penny stock.

Trading in Evergrande’s stock was suspended for 17 months because the company did not publish its earnings review and did not meet some other rules set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for listed companies.

Evergrande’s share price eventually fell 78 percent to HK$0.35. The company’s market value shrank according to the news agency Bloomberg by on Monday to 4.6 billion Hong Kong dollars, or about 540 million euros. At its peak, the company was valued at more than 45 billion euros in 2017.

Evergrande is a symbol of China’s real estate market crisis and is called the world’s most indebted real estate investment company. The company is currently trying to get approval from its creditors for its debt restructuring.

However, Evergrande announced on Monday that it will postpone the meeting planned for Monday with its creditors until the end of September. The company justified the postponement by saying that creditors would have more time to evaluate and consider the proposed restructuring.

On Sunday, Evergrande announced its earnings review for January–June. The company reported a big loss at the beginning of the year, although the loss shrank from a year ago.

According to the news agency Reuters, the return to trading of Evergrande’s shares was important for the progress of its restructuring, because in the process part of its debt would be exchanged for equity-linked investment products.

The stock would have been delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange if its trading hiatus had lasted 18 months.