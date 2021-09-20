China | Real estate giant Evergrande debt bomb weighs on stock prices, China’s entire real estate sector plunged down on Monday

The problems of the “world’s most indebted real estate company” are already threatening the global economy.

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande’s debt worries shook the market on Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the rest of the world.

Called “the most indebted real estate company in the world,” Evergrande’s share price ended 10.2 percent on Monday. The stock had fallen as much as 19 percent earlier in the day, close to its all-time low, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Evergrandella a large amount of loans maturing this week is due and is feared to drift into liquidation.

The situation in Evergrande, which has worsened day by day over the past couple of weeks, has shaken not only the entire Chinese real estate sector, but also stock prices more broadly.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s general index ended the local trading day at 3.3 per cent frost on Monday.

The decline is the largest single daily decline since July.

According to Bloomberg, the depreciation also gripped the appreciation of the Hong Kong dollar and the Chinese yuan, as well as the European and US stock markets.

Wall Street’s broad S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones index of large corporations were down nearly two percent in the evening. The technology-focused Nasdaq index had plunged 2.4 percent.

The Stoxx 600 index, which measures European equities broadly, ended up falling by almost 2%. The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, OMXH, fell by 2.0 per cent.

Investors The concern lies behind the Chinese president Xi Jinpingin tightened attitude towards large Chinese companies and owners.

It has led investors to fear that the Chinese state may no longer help a large company in financial difficulties as before, but on the contrary may even be willing to punish certain companies.

X’s actions have in the past weighed heavily on the share prices of major technology companies such as Alibaba and Tencent.

Tencent has already dropped out of the top ten companies in the world in terms of market value.

Hong Kong The Real Estate Index, which describes the price development of construction companies, ended on Monday fell by 6.7 per cent as the prices of large construction companies fell across the board.

According to Bloomberg, the index measuring the share price development of real estate companies was at its lowest level since 2016 on Monday.

News agency Reuters said on Friday that the Chinese government had sent a clear message to the Hong Kong real estate booms that they should not take advantage of their “monopoly position” in the real estate market.

According to Reuters, the Chinese government has explicitly stated that real estate companies must support the goals set by the Chinese government and help alleviate the housing shortage in the market.

According to a newsletter from the Japanese financial media Nikkei Asia, Chinese authorities had warned banks on Friday that Evergrande was unlikely to be able to pay its debts maturing on Monday.

Nikkei According to the Asian assessment, Evergrande is “the most indebted real estate developer in the world”.

Evergrande will be charged a $ 129 million international bond payment this week, Nikkei Asia says. It has already defaulted on some of its debt repayments.

In total, Evergrande has debt liabilities of $ 300 billion, or about 265 billion euros, Nikkei Asia reports.

Evergrande is among the ten largest construction companies in China.

In addition to real estate development, it has a wide range of other businesses from banks to insurance companies and from amusement parks to the automotive industry.