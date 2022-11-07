China reiterated over the weekend that it will maintain its Covid-zero strategy, which stipulates strict lockdowns in neighborhoods and even entire cities when only a few cases of the disease are registered, despite the repercussion of two deaths in the country last week.

“Practice has proved that our pandemic prevention and control policy and a series of strategic measures are completely correct, and are the most cost-effective and effective,” Hu Xiang, a senior official with Chinese health authorities, said at a press conference on Saturday. 5).

“We must adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing the importation of external and internal outbreak cases.”

In October, during the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) that paved the way for an unprecedented third term, dictator Xi Jinping had already warned that the Covid-zero policy would remain, even if it is collaborating for the Chinese economy has this year the second worst performance since 1976.

Last week, two cases of deaths of people in regions under lockdown generated outrage on Chinese social media. A 55-year-old woman suffering from an anxiety disorder threw herself from the 12th floor of the apartment where she lived in Inner Mongolia.

According to CNN, the entrance to the condominium where she lived was closed off with fences in late October, after two cases of Covid-19 were reported. A video, featuring footage of the 29-year-old daughter who lived with the woman asking for help and begging health officials to let her out to run to the spot where her mother had fallen, had millions of views on Weibo, the so-called Chinese Twitter. .

Another tragedy occurred in the northern Chinese city of Lanzhou, where a three-year-old boy was poisoned by a gas leak in another residential complex closed by Covid-zero.

According to reports, the father called the emergency services four times. When he was finally seen, the employee said he could only get medical advice online because he lived in a high-risk area for Covid-19.

The father sought out health officials in the region, but was criticized for not wearing a mask. When the boy was finally taken to a hospital, about two hours after the phone calls, the child died shortly after being admitted to the unit.