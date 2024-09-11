The recent DSCC Quarterly Report on the display market provides an in-depth look at current and future trends in the industry. Despite an overall production capacity growth of less than 2% between 2023 and 2028, the display market is continuously evolving, with the China which is increasingly establishing itself as a protagonist.

China, in fact, continues to gain ground, with a forecasted market share of 74% starting from 2026. It is also expected to surpass Korea in OLED production capacity by 2028, thanks to a growth rate four times higher.

Display Production Capacity by Region

OLED Display Production Capacity by Region

In the flexible OLED sector, BOE is set to overtake Samsung Display (SDC) in 2028, thanks to the B16 plant that will dedicate part of its production capacity to flexible substrates. Visionox, on the other hand, is expected to reach the third position in 2028, with a market share of 14%.

Flexible OLED Market Shares

For large-scale panels, G7+ countries are forecast to grow only 2% from 2023 to 2028. After years of steady growth, capacity declined 1% in 2023 due to delays and factory closures caused by weak markets. However, they are forecast to grow 3% in 2024, followed by 1-3% growth from 2026 to 2028.

In terms of market share, BOE maintains a leading position, followed by China Star. In the LCD sector, BOE maintains a lead over China Star, although this narrows slightly over the period. However, if China Star were to acquire LG Display’s LCD factory in China, as expected, its market share would increase significantly.

LCD Production Capacity If China Star Acquires LGD Factory in China

DSCC’s report also highlights recent and anticipated factory closures in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, offering detailed analysis by application, substrate, factory generation, and more.

These forecasts underscore the strategic importance of the display market and China’s growing influence in the sector. Competition among major manufacturers is becoming increasingly fierce, with important implications for the future of the global technology industry. What do you think of this growth of Chinese display manufacturers? Let us know in the comments below.