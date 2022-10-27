BEIJING (Reuters) – China is ready to deepen its relationship with Russia at all levels and any attempt to block the two nations’ progress will never succeed, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to carry out their development and revitalization, Wang Yi said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Ryan Woo)

