Embassy: China opposes being mentioned in NATO documents as a ‘threat’

China is against being mentioned in documents of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) as a “threat” and demands that accusations against China be stopped. This was reported by RIA News citing the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

“Inflating the thesis about the so-called “Chinese threat” is completely useless. China resolutely opposes the use by NATO countries of the problems of regional hot spots to denigrate China and incite a new Cold War,” the diplomatic mission emphasized.

The embassy recommended that NATO, instead of making accusations, take constructive measures to restore peace.

Previously, the alliance’s member countries accused China of creating systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security. We call on China to engage in discussions on reducing strategic risks and promote stability through transparency,” the NATO declaration says.