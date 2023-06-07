Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wenbin expressed concern about the missile attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reacted to a missile attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region. His words convey TASS.

“We express serious concern over the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP. China urges (…) to make every effort to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier, the Kakhovka reservoir was predicted to disappear soon. By June 20, due to the departure of water to the Black Sea, a new natural channel of the Dnieper will appear, but without the Kakhovka reservoir, explained the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station became known on June 6. As a result of the incident, the valves were damaged, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water downstream, the object continues to collapse.