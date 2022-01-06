ROME. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed the hope for a “rapid stabilization” of the situation in Kazakhstan. “We hope that the situation will stabilize and the social order will be restored,” said the spokesman for the ministry, Wang Wenbin. «We look astonished at what is happening in Kazakhstan in these hours. The revolt, the arrival of Russian special troops, the dead. A drama that concerns us and will have consequences for everyone », writes the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta in a post. The mission to Kazakhstan of the Treaty Organization for Collective Security (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Russia, could “take about a month”, said the deputy chairman of the Defense Commission of the Duma, explaining that the task of the troops will “help neutralize the instigators of violence and secure strategic infrastructure.”

Sos sovereignty

According to Piero Fassino, president of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, “what is happening in Kazakhstan arouses great and strong concern. The largest country in the Central Asian area is shaken by a crisis that cannot be resolved with repression, but only with reforms that go beyond the autocratic character of the country’s leadership. And no less concern is the request for intervention by foreign troops, a fact that jeopardizes the independence and sovereignty of the country. Stop any repressive action and open a season of opening and reforms, the only way out of the crisis of these hours “.

Csto

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow, believes the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan is “partly due to intervention from abroad.” This is what is read in an alliance statement published on the Kremlin website. In addition to Russia and Kazakhstan, the CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization announced its decision to send “peacekeeping forces” for “a limited period of time with the aim of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in the country” in the face of “threats to national security and the sovereignty of Kazakhstan” caused “Partly from interventions from abroad”. The communiqué does not provide details on either the number of troops sent or which countries sent military personnel. The Kazakh airline Air Astana has announced that it has canceled all flights until January 7 due to the lack of internet connection.