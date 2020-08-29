Highlights: The World Bank has decided to review the list of Ease of Doing Businesses of the last 5 years.

The business ranking list coming in October is currently banned.

The World Bank has taken this step on suspicion of rigging on behalf of four countries

These 4 countries are China, UAE, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia

Washington

The World Bank has decided to review the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ list of the last 5 years and has currently banned the business ranking list coming in October this year. The NITI Aayog has said that the World Bank should investigate the irregularities and issue the next report soon.

The World Bank has taken this step on suspicion of rigging on behalf of four countries. These 4 countries are China, UAE, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. These were above India in the Ease of Doing Business list released in 2019. Their ranking jumped in a few years. China was ranked 90th 5 years ago, while it reached 31st place last year.

The World Bank said that the data for the list to be published in October 2017 and October 2019 has been messed with. Checking the data for the last 5 years. Based on this, the ranking of the countries whose rankings were affected. In the last 5 years, India’s ranking has risen 79 places and it has reached 63rd position in the 2019 list.