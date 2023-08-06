Authorities in northeastern China raised the level of emergency response on Sunday, as tributaries of the Songhua River, a major river, rose to dangerous levels after days of torrential rains caused by Typhoon Doxuri.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources said it had raised flood response to level three at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) in Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang. China uses a four-level emergency response system, with the first level being the highest in emergency situations.

Heilongjiang province, known as China’s “Northern Great Storehouse”, is among the latest to suffer the effects of Typhoon Doxuri, which has killed at least 20 people, displaced thousands and flooded Beijing and several other cities since it made landfall in the south a week ago. .

In a separate context, nearly a million people have been displaced from their homes in Hebei Province, in northern China, after heavy rains.

The vast Hai River basin covers an area the size of Poland, including Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin. Over a single week in late July, the region of 110 million people experienced the most serious flooding in six decades, with Hebei, particularly Baoding district, the hardest hit.