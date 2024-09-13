The Chinese regime decided on Friday (13) to increase the retirement age for the first time since 1978, due to growing pressure from an aging population and an economy that has been showing signs of stagnation.

The new rules, approved today by the Legislature, stipulate that men will retire at 63, instead of the current 60, while women who work in offices will retire at 58, instead of the current 55. For manual workers, the retirement age will be raised from 50 to 55.

The change, which will be implemented over 15 years and will begin on January 1, 2025, aims to “respond to the aging population, encourage and support employment and the entrepreneurial spirit of workers,” according to the body’s decision.

China’s legislature also stipulates that from 2030, workers will also have to make longer pension contributions before they can receive a pension, a requirement that will be gradually increased from 15 to 20 years.

This is the first time the country has raised its retirement age since 1978, and with this decision, China is seeking to slow the decline of its workforce and catch up with the region’s more developed economies.

Japan and South Korea have a minimum age of 60 to qualify for a public pension, and both offer incentives for those who want to extend their working lives.

New demographic reality

“I’m not too worried about the delay in retirement age because I can’t find a job,” commented one user on social media platform Weibo, where the announcement was met with a lukewarm reception.

Many remember the high unemployment rate among young people or the difficulty older people had in finding work at a time of economic uncertainty and the resulting precariousness of the job market.

“If I stay at the same company, I will finally be able to work until I die,” he told EFE Agencywith irony, an employee of the cultural sector who prefers to remain anonymous.

She added that the retirement system is “quite basic” compared to those in Western economies and that in China “everyone has to save out of their own pocket in order to retire.”

Authorities on Friday defended the need for this measure so that the country can “adapt to the new demographic reality,” in the words of legislator Zhang Yong, as reported by local media.

The decision comes after several warnings that the pension system could run out of funds by 2035, according to reports from institutions including the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

According to Zhang, the aim is to “ease pressure on the system” by delaying payments and allowing older workers to continue contributing to the economy.

The measure is also expected to mitigate the decline in the workforce, which has fallen by 40 million over the past decade to 879 million in 2020, according to the latest official figures.

Notably, people aged 65 and over will make up 30% of the population by around 2035, compared with 14.2% in 2021, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.

Falling birth rate, the big obstacle

The Asian giant’s main problem is its low birth rate, which will cause the total population to fall to 1.3 billion in 2050 and to less than 800 million in 2100, according to UN estimates.

Local analysts, based on official data, estimate that China’s fertility rate in 2023 will be around 1 child per woman, or below the replacement rate, due to obstacles such as the high cost of living, economic pressure and changes in society’s mindset.

Furthermore, couples continue to delay marriage: the average age of first marriage in China has increased from 24.89 years in 2010 to 31.39 years in 2023, reducing the number of fertile years women spend in marriage and the total number of children they have.

The country has introduced measures to reverse these trends, so far without success, and the plan announced today also includes initiatives to promote pregnancy “at an appropriate age” to address the challenge of an aging population.

