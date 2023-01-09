Wengchang. China successfully launched three new satellites into space Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

The satellites, Shijian-23, Shiyan-22A and Shiyan-22B, were launched aboard a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket at 06:00 local time and entered their planned orbits successfully.

The Shijian-23 satellite will be used mainly for scientific experiments and technical verification, while the Shiyan-22A and Shiyan-22B satellites will serve for in-orbit verification tests of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

The launch was the 459th flight mission of the Long March series of carrier rockets.