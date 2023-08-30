China published a map on Monday (28) in which it claimed sovereignty over territories that are the subject of dispute between the country and India. The map, published on the Chinese regime’s official channels, incorporates areas such as the Indian region of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau into Chinese territory.

In response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, described this Tuesday (29) as “absurd” the Chinese initiative to include the region of Arunachal Pradesh on its map, which is considered an Indian territory. The minister’s statements took place during a forum organized by the Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Jaishankar criticized the Chinese initiative, emphasizing that “the publication of a map does not confer territorial legitimacy” and noting that such actions by China only “complicate the resolution of border issues between the two countries”.

The region of Arunachal Pradesh, located in northeast India, has been the subject of a territorial dispute between China and India for decades. The region is administered by the Indians, but the Chinese claim sovereignty over it.

In addition to this region, the countries also dispute sovereignty over the Himalayan regions, such as the Aksai Chin plateau, which is administered by Beijing, but claimed by New Delhi.

Bilateral relations between the world’s two most populous nations have been facing significant challenges, compounded by a border conflict that took place in 2020 in the Galwan Valley in the western Himalayas. The clash resulted in the deaths of soldiers on both sides and raised tensions. Although subsequent diplomatic and military talks took place, relations remained tense.

The last clash between Chinese and Indians occurred in April, when China renamed 11 sites on the country’s border with the region of Arunachal Pradesh.

China’s release of the map has only heightened concerns about stability in the region. Recent discussions between the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, during the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the BRICS, resulted in an agreement to intensify negotiations with the aim of reducing tensions in the disputed areas. (With EFE Agency)