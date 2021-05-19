China has released the first images taken by its rover Martian, Zhurong, on Mars, according to state television, after the probe Tianwen-1 will land on the surface of the red planet on Saturday 15. In the two photographs released by the Chinese space agency (CNSA) part of the instrumentation of the Zhurong and the ramp by which it will descend to the surface of the planet. East rover plans to study the Martian soil and atmosphere, including looking for signs of past life.

ZhurongNamed after a god of fire in Chinese mythology, it will separate from the lander on which it traveled on the 22nd, the CNSA announced over the weekend. The rover, 1.85 meters high and 240 kilos in weight, he has taken these snapshots to ensure that the field is free of obstacles that may hinder its deployment. Chinese state television has also broadcast a short video sequence showing how the capsule was separated with the rover heading towards the Martian surface.

The module carrying the robot flew for three hours before entering the Martian atmosphere, according to the CNSA, before landing on Utopia Planitia. By successfully reaching the first attempt, China became the third nation, after the United States and the former Soviet Union, to set foot (robotic) on Mars, a gigantic milestone in its ambitious space program.

2021 is being a news-lavish year in the space race, as missions from three different countries have arrived on the red planet for the first time. Taking advantage of the window of opportunity for the last approach of the Earth and Mars (which occurs approximately every two years) for its launch, the orbiter arrived last February. Hope (from United Arab Emirates), the orbiter Tianwen-1 and the vehicle Perseverance (from the US).

