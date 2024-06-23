Home page politics

China’s ruler Xi Jinping wants to test how far he can go in the South China Sea. A commentary by Klaus Rimpel.

Munich – In view of open warlike threats from Beijing, the world is looking at Taiwan with concern. But in the shadow of this conflict, an equally dangerous conflict is also brewing between China and the Philippines: Xi Jinping is claiming the entire South China Sea – and is thereby ignoring a ruling by the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The situation is also explosive because the Philippine government is defending its claims to the potential wealth of this sea in a no less nationalistic and martial manner. The most recent escalation was around a bizarre symbol of this claim to power: in 1997, the Philippine marine the former US World War II ship Sierra Madre. For 27 years, unfortunate Filipino soldiers have had to endure this to mark: The sea belongs to us!

The USA also knows about the symbolic power of the Sierra Madre

On the one hand, the Chinese wanted to use the latest axe attack to prevent these soldiers from receiving supplies. On the other hand, Xi wants to use this escalation to test how far he can go without the US intervening. Beijing’s calculation is that Joe Biden will certainly not start a war over a rusty shipwreck.

But since Washington is also aware of the symbolic power of the Sierra Madre, the USA is under pressure to act. New provocations from China will follow: a week ago, China gave itself the right by law to confiscate any ship that Beijing considers to have entered the South China Sea “illegally”. (Klaus Rimpel)