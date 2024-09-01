„Ein Schiff der chinesischen Küstenwache kollidierte absichtlich dreimal mit einem Schiff der philippinischen Küstenwache, das seine Navigationsfreiheit in der ausschließlichen Wirtschaftszone der Philippinen ausübte. Dadurch wurde das Schiff beschädigt und die Sicherheit der Besatzung an Bord gefährdet“, teilte der Sprecher des US-Außenministeriums Matthew Miller in einer Erklärung mit.

Zwischen China und den Philippinen gibt es einen Konflikt über Gebietsansprüche im Südchinesischen Meer. Am Samstag gaben sich die Länder gegenseitig die Schuld für eine Kollision zwischen zwei Schiffen der jeweiligen Küstenwachen in einem umstrittenen Teil des vielbefahrenen Seegebiets.

Incidents are increasing

There have been an increasing number of similar incidents in recent weeks, particularly in the area of ​​the particularly disputed Spratly Islands. The latest confrontation was the fifth of its kind within a month. The government in Beijing claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself – including parts to which the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam lay claim. An international arbitration tribunal declared in 2016 that there was no basis in international law for China’s claims. The Beijing leadership does not recognize the arbitration award.

The People’s Republic has already built seven artificial islands in the South China Sea. Some are equipped with radar, runways and surface-to-air missiles. The waters, through which goods worth around three trillion dollars are transported every year, are of enormous importance for international shipping. Oil and natural gas deposits are also suspected in some parts of the sea area, which is known for its fishing grounds.

FAZ

China tests Japan’s reactions

Further north, in the East China Sea, Japan is accusing China of violating its sovereign rights twice within a week. A survey ship of the Chinese navy was located off the coast of Kagoshima Prefecture in southwest Japan on Saturday morning, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced. The government in Tokyo lodged a protest with the Chinese embassy.

Just on Monday, a Chinese military aircraft entered Japanese airspace. The Chinese embassy was initially unavailable for comment.

The increase in Chinese military activities near Japan and around Taiwan in recent years has alarmed the Japanese government. Since then, Japan has been increasing its military efforts. China justifies its actions with territorial claims that Japan does not recognize.