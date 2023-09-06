Home page politics

Split

China has caused a lot of trouble among neighboring countries with the release of a new standard map. © Maximilian Litzka/Midjourney (generated by machine*)

With the release of a new standard map of the People’s Republic, China has caused considerable irritation among neighboring countries.

Because the map published by the Ministry of Natural Resources shows, among other things, an entire state of India and coastal waters of Malaysia as Chinese national territory. The map is intended for use in universities and schools or by publishers – it is therefore a clearly official map series.

The new card is an affront to India in particular. At the Brics Summit in Johannesburg, Head of State Xi Jinping spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how to reduce the tensions that have existed for decades along the approximately 3,500-kilometer-long and unmarked Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the rough terrain of the Himalayas could. Many had interpreted this as a thaw. But now the new map shows the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which has long been claimed by China, as its own territory with a new name “Zangnan” (藏南), i.e. southern Tibet. The mountainous region of Aksai Chin in western Tibet also distinguishes them as part of China. The region conquered China in the 1962 border war, but India has never relinquished its claim.

How to get the newsletter from Table.Media This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with China.Table Professional Briefing before – first published him China.Table on September 01, 2023. Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Xi is likely to stay away from the G20 summit in India, in another affront. Satellite images from the Himalayas also show that China is building several bunkers on its side of the LAC to protect against Indian attacks. 2020 was the last time there was fighting near Aksai Chin at the LAC with two dozen dead, and in 2022 troops from both sides attacked each other with batons and other equipment.

Neighboring countries reacted with outrage to the card. “Absurd claims do not make other people’s territories yours,” said India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. “Just showing maps of parts of India doesn’t mean anything.”

The Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan have also rejected the card. Malaysia has launched a diplomatic protest against China over the map showing parts of the country’s exclusive economic zone off Borneo’s Sabah and Sarawak provinces as Chinese. China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday coolly urged all stakeholders to view the map in an “objective and rational” manner. Whatever he means by that: Beijing should not have made friends with the map series. ck

*The image was created with the help of machines. A text-to-image model was used for this. Selection of the model, development of the model instructions and final editing of the images: Art Director Nicolas Bruckmann.