China is not deterring its activities amid military and diplomatic-level talks to reduce tensions in Ladakh. On Tuesday, the Chinese Army drilled live fire from its Advanced J-10A attack helicopter at Aksai Chin. Video of this drill has been released by the Chinese state media. In which a J-10A helicopter is seen destroying an unknown aerial target by firing an air to air missile.It is further seen in the video that this helicopter fired anti-tank missile to destroy the target on the ground. Due to which the ground target was completely destroyed. Choppers that look like Russian Mi-17s are also seen in the video. On which the deployed soldier is seen firing on the ground with a multi-barrel machine gun.

How is China’s J-10 a helicopter

China’s J-10A attack helicopter has been developed by the China Aircraft Industrial Group and the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute. While this helicopter has been manufactured by Change Aircraft Industries Corporation. The J-10 helicopter has been developed primarily to penetrate enemy territory and attack. Which is equipped with anti-tank and air to air missiles. The helicopter was first demonstrated by China in 2003.

J-10A is equipped with these weapons

In this helicopter, the gunner sits on the front seat while the pilot sits on the back seat. Bullet proof orders have also been used in the helicopter to rescue the pilot and gunner. In which the sitting gunner can fire at enemies with a 20 mm or 30 mm auto cannon gun. It also carries eight number of EdgeJ-10 anti-tank guided missiles and eight TY-19 air to air missiles. In addition, four PL-5, PL-7 and PL-9 air to air missiles are also deployed.