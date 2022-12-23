Many American newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal, published the news that, contrary to earlier projections by the Japan Economic Research Center (JCER), China’s GDP will not surpass that of the United States until 2035.

This may come as a surprise and a relief to Americans, but some pundits have always remained skeptical about the prospect that China would achieve major economic success after it reversed its move toward market liberalization in 2012 and returned to central planning for its industrial policy.

Based on experience, but also on fundamental economic principles, it was clear that this change in policy would result in the communist regime being unable not only to grow as fast as anticipated, but also to sustain the growth it had achieved so far. China was therefore not destined to overtake the US economy unless Americans irresponsibly adopted similar statist policies.

The idea that a country can get rich through central planning is a myth. Central planners can temporarily create the illusion of success, in the same way that China’s Covid Zero policy created the illusion that the country has defeated the virus.

As Dominic Pino and Adam Thierer explained, bad investments, economic distortions and politically biased measures full of subsidies aimed at special interests, all characteristics of central planning, always end up inflicting a considerable economic price, which is impossible to hide. When that happens, the economy slows down, companies collapse, and the luster of state direction of economic affairs fades in the eyes of all but the most ideologically blind (at least until the next crisis).

None of these reasonings, however, appear in the JCER projections. Instead, as the Wall Street Journal reports, the diagnosis is as follows: “The Xi Jinping regime, in an unprecedented third term, the Covid Zero policy and the removal of the United States and China, which prevents access to technologies advanced technologies, have become too heavy a burden on the Chinese economy,” JCER economists wrote in a report released last week.

Much of this diagnosis is true, of course, but it misses the fundamental problem. Beijing had been pursuing bad economic policies long before Covid-19. It is disconcerting that so many American and Japanese analysts, including economists, have bought into the legend that the Chinese worked miracles with their planned economy.

Of no importance does the vast historical record repeatedly show that state direction of economic activity generates poverty rather than wealth. Many people in America today – left and right – still believe that central planning can work economic wonders and that therefore Americans should emulate China’s policies.

There is yet another reason why forecasts like JCER’s should always be taken with caution: macroeconomic models are notoriously bad at making long-term predictions. We should always have remained skeptical about predictions about what will happen in China and the US through 2035. And the same goes for revised forecasts. As an example, we have the Fed, an organization of 23,000 employees and with a budget of US$ 5.3 billion, whose models do not even seem capable of predicting economic trends under their own nose, much less for the future.

At the end of 2021, the Fed projected the interest rate to be 1.6% in early 2023. Three months later, that projection had almost doubled. In September 2022, it had increased to 4.5% and is now expected to reach 5.1%. To put it in technical terms, the Fed sucks at making projections.

Most other macroeconomic models also got it wrong throughout 2021 and 2022, and are certain to be wrong in 2023 as well. In fact, the market itself is not good at setting accurate long-term inflation expectations. And the US Congressional Budget Office is frequently wrong in its projections of economic growth.

The further away the projections are, the more likely they are to be wrong. Trying to predict what millions of people, investors, suppliers and retailers will do, how hundreds of different factors will change and what results those changes will produce is a mere guess.

Furthermore, the path of the US$25 trillion economy is closely linked to that of a US$94 trillion global economy, which makes these guesses even less reliable. This doesn’t mean that models are completely useless, but it does mean that we shouldn’t readily believe everything they predict, especially if they go beyond a year into the future.

I doubt that we will learn from our mistakes and adopt a healthy dose of skepticism about long-term projections. Armed with models that claim to predict the future, many politicians, economists and analysts are investing in the illusion that they can draw up infallible plans to organize the economy. Worse still, this intellectual arrogance fuels the belief that being able to plan and organize our lives makes it imperative that we do.

*Veronique de Rugy is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

© 2022 National Review. Published with permission. original in english🇧🇷