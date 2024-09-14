China’s Commerce Ministry urged Washington to immediately correct what it called “irregularities.”

The United States demanded the cancellation of all tariffs imposed on goods imported from China.

“Beijing will take necessary measures to resolutely defend the interests of Chinese companies,” the Chinese Commerce Ministry statement added.

At the end of last August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the imposition of 100 percent customs duties on imports of Chinese electric cars, in line with US measures seeking to stop the flow of state-subsidized Chinese cars into North America.

Trudeau accused China, one of the world’s largest exporters of electric cars, of “not playing by the same rules as other countries” when it comes to environmental and labor standards, and unveiled an additional 25 percent tax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China.

In recent months, the United States and the European Union have imposed tariffs on Chinese electric cars of 100 percent and 38 percent, respectively.

Canada’s auto manufacturing sector employs more than 125,000 people, and Ottawa has pumped billions of dollars into supporting the shift to electric vehicles and ensuring a local supply chain for electric batteries.