Hundreds of Residents of the Chinese city of Guangzhou took to the streets to protest against the strict restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and in some cases the protests escalated into violence, with the overturning of a security force vehicle and the tearing down of police barriers in the Haizhu district, which has been blocked since October to contain the spread of an outbreak. The area is mainly home to people who have few resources and therefore need to return to work, specifies the BBC.

China’s health ministry reported yesterday over 17,000 new Coronavirus positives, the worst figures since April. Of these, more than 5,100 are concentrated in Guangzhouwhich has several completely closed districts waiting for a reduction in the contagion curve that has not yet arrived.

Messages about the “uprising” circulated on social networks such as Weibo and WeChat and once again highlight a public discontent that had already become palpable earlier. The Government, however, regularly defends its ‘zero contagion’ policy at all levels, including at the recent congress which allowed the re-election of the current president, Xi Jinping, to a third term at the helm of the Asian giant.