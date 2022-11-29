Home page politics

Where is China headed? It is still unclear how the corona protests in the country will develop. Meanwhile, the police are taking targeted action against demonstrators.

Update from November 29, 10:25 p.m.: It remains to be seen whether the wave of protests in China has really died down. Give the reason for the significantly lower number of demonstrators at the beginning of the week CNN, BBC and Sky News the significantly increased police presence in the streets. Temperatures have also fallen below freezing. Some protesters say they were contacted by the security forces and asked for their whereabouts. Meanwhile, the health authorities are said to have recommended that the lockdowns be imposed quickly and relaxed quickly.

Update from November 29, 4:27 p.m.: The men’s soccer World Cup, which is currently taking place in Qatar, has also fueled the corona protests in China. Because on state television, the Chinese also saw thousands of fans in stadiums and people celebrating on the streets on their screens – and without a mask. This has, according to consistent reports, shaken many people in China from believing in the official narrative that only China is safe for the people while the rest of the world is engulfed in disease and chaos.

Corona protests in China: Highest security body calls for tough action against “enemy forces”

Update from November 29, 4:15 p.m.: China’s highest security body on Tuesday called for tough action against “enemy forces” in the face of protests against the corona lockdowns and for more political freedoms. It is necessary to “crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by enemy forces,” the Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Committee said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The committee oversees all law enforcement in China. According to Xinhua, the panel also found at a meeting that it was of vital importance to “tackle decisively illegal criminal activities that disturb the social order (…)” and “sincerely protect” overall social stability.

Update from November 29, 3:04 p.m.: There were only isolated protests on China’s streets on Tuesday evening (local time). For example, videos from the city of Taiyuan in Shanxi province were shared on social media, showing citizens calling for an end to the lockdowns.

Most Chinese are currently expressing their displeasure with the corona measures online, even if most of the comments are quickly deleted. For example, hundreds of comments, some of them angry, were published on the social network Weibo under a live broadcast of the press conference of several Chinese health authorities in the afternoon local time. “Whatever policy you come up with will not be heard, so don’t hold conferences!” read one comment. “Abolish the PCR tests,” demanded another comment. “The danger of the virus is exaggerated,” said a third comment.

China protests: Corona numbers decrease slightly

Update from November 29, 2:02 p.m.: After a steady increase in the number of infections, China’s health commission reported a slight decrease in daily new infections to around 38,400 cases on Tuesday. A high of more than 40,000 had been reported the day before. In the capital Beijing, however, the number of new infections rose further to 4,300. While markets are open to supply groceries, most restaurants, schools, shops and offices are closed.

The strict corona measures that had been imposed across the country in response to the rising numbers had fueled the protests of the past few days. China’s authorities have now announced that they will relax the measures somewhat. For example, it is forbidden to block house entrances or escape routes. So far, the authorities had repeatedly blocked access when suspected cases had arisen in apartments or residential complexes.

Cheng Youquan, director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference on Tuesday that “some problems” reported by the public lately are not due to the measures but to their application local officials who took a “blanket approach”. Some controls were also carried out “excessively”, without taking into account the demands of the population.

Update from November 29, 1:10 p.m.: In China, the security authorities apparently indiscriminately check mobile phones. The officials are apparently looking for VPN networks that can be used to access websites that are actually blocked in China. Apparently, social media such as Twitter and Telegram are particularly in the sights of the authorities. A widely shared video shows officers from the People’s Police on the Shanghai subway taking cellphones from passengers and searching them.

Protests in China: Police take action against demonstrators

Update from November 29, 12:20 p.m.: China’s government is apparently taking action against people who protested against the strict corona measures in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities over the weekend. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. Accordingly, the police specifically identified people who had taken to the streets and summoned them. The people would then have had to hand in written reports about their activities at the police station. “We are all desperate to delete our chat history,” Reuters quoted a person who witnessed the protests in Beijing and asked not to be identified. It is currently unknown how many people are affected.

This protester was arrested in Shanghai on Sunday. © dpa

Update from November 29, 11:41 am: After the attack on a British journalist, the Foreign Office in London summoned the British ambassador. He reports that Evening Standard citing a source in the ministry. The BBC reporter Ed Lawrence was held for hours by police officers in Shanghai and, according to his own statements, was also abused. “The BBC has made it clear that one of their journalists was arrested and beaten by police while covering these protests,” he said Evening Standard its source. “We have made it clear that this behavior by the Chinese authorities is completely unacceptable.”

The British government condemned the arrest of the journalist yesterday. It is “unacceptable” for a journalist to be arrested, Cabinet Member Grant Shapps told LBC radio on Monday. “Freedom of the press and of reporting should be untouchable.” The Minister for Economic Affairs told the Sky News TV channel: “There can be absolutely no excuse for journalists who report on what is happening to be beaten by the police.” incident is large.

Update from November 29, 11:15 am: Do the Corona protests in China threaten the rule of the country’s Communist Party? “Unlikely,” says China expert Vincent Brussee from the Berlin Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). “For one thing, most protests seem to be directed against the arbitrary nature of many of the Corona measures and their impact, not against the rule of the Communist Party as a whole. In addition, China’s authorities have a tried and tested set of tools for dealing with protests,” Brussee said in an interview with the Munich Mercury by IPPEN.MEDIA. The state leadership is trying to nip protests in the bud. “That way, small protests can’t grow into large, organized movements.”

Update from November 29, 10:25 am: In response to the protests of the past few days, China is slightly adapting its corona strategy. A vaccination campaign for older people is to be promoted, as a spokesman for the Beijing Health Commission said on Tuesday. “We should speed up vaccination against Covid-19, especially in the elderly,” it said.

China currently does not use foreign mRNA vaccines, but only uses vaccines made in China. The problem with this: The Made-in-China vaccines only achieve the same effectiveness as the western competition from the third dose. However, only around 40 percent of people over the age of 80 are currently triple vaccinated, as the spokesman for Beijing’s health commission said on Tuesday. The campaign now announced aims to change that.

Riots against zero-Covid strategy: Beijing increases police presence

First report from November 29th: Munich/Beijing – China is experiencing the biggest protests in decades: Since the weekend, people have been taking to the streets in several cities across the country to demonstrate against the government’s corona policy in Beijing. The protests began on Saturday evening, first in Shanghai, then in other cities across the country. The trigger was an apartment fire in Ürümqi, the capital of Xinjiang province, in which ten people died. A little later there were rumors in the city that the strict corona measures had hindered the fire brigade’s extinguishing work. The protests continued on Sunday and Monday.

A tense calm prevails in China at the moment, as evidenced by videos shared on social networks such as Twitter. In the country’s major cities, the police presence was massively increased; the officers stationed themselves in front of shopping malls, busy squares and major streets. Further demonstrations are to be nipped in the bud. It is not known how many arrests there have been in the past few days. Individual arrests could be seen on videos, but there are no official figures.

Corona protests in China: State media hide the topic

Meanwhile, China’s state media are not reporting on the demonstrations. On Monday, im was on the front page of the people’s newspaper, the Communist Party Journal, to read another comment defending the government’s Corona measures. Apparently, this was no longer considered necessary on Tuesday; instead, topics such as the Mongolian president’s visit to Beijing dominated the headlines. (sh/AFP/dpa)