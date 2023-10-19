He Chinese Government filed an official protest in response to the incursion of a Canadian military plane into its airspace near the island that the asian giant called Chiwei, belonging to the Senkaku archipelago (Diaoyu for Beijing).

“The Chinese Air Force has dealt with the matter in full accordance with the law,” said Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian on Wednesday, according to the official newspaper. Global Times.

China considers that this action by Canada It distorts the facts and endangers its sovereignty and security.

“China strongly condemns the Canadian action,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhang Wei.

“The Chinese armed forces organized fighter jets to follow and monitor the route of the Canadian plane and took necessary measures to ensure the safety of our airspace,” he added.

For its part, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair called the interception as “unacceptable, dangerous and reckless.”

Chinese military experts cited by the Global Times they consider that Canada’s activity poses a threat to China’s national securitywhich has led to an intervention by the Chinese armed forces to maintain security in the region.

China has called for Canada to stop any provocative behavior and prevent an escalation of the situation. The Chinese protest seeks to dissuade Canada from carrying out additional provocations in the area.

This incident could increase the tensions in the region, and there is speculation about possible accusations of coordination between Canada, the United States and the Philippines on matters related to Beijing, particularly regarding aircraft interceptions in the South China Sea region.

The incident occurs at a time when relations between China and Canada They are marked by tensions around issues such as trade and human rights, in addition to both countries having expelled diplomats in recent months.

The last diplomatic crisis between Canada and China It began at the end of last year when the North American media began to leak documents from the Canadian intelligence services (CSIS) that accused Beijing of interference in the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

