China is protesting over the passage of the USS Wilbur through the Taiwan Strait. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the representative of the Eastern Combat Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui. The statement is published on the website Ministry of Defense of China…

“US actions are sending the wrong signals to the forces of ‘Taiwan independence’, deliberately disrupting the situation in the region and endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We are categorically against this, ”the text says.

It is noted that the Eastern Zone of the PLA Combat Command organized tracking and escorting of the American ship along its entire route through the strait.

China expressed a similar protest in February this year, when the American destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur also crossed the Taiwan Strait.

The mainland Chinese authorities regard Taiwan as an inseparable part of their territory and are wary of any American military presence in the region.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with the PRC, recognizing the “one China” policy. However, Washington continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with weapons, which sparks protests on the mainland.