Reuters: Chinese leader Xi Jinping invited Arab countries to pay for oil in yuan

Arab countries should help China reduce US influence in the oil industry, President Xi Jinping suggested. His words lead Reuters.

An agency source in Saudi Arabia said Beijing is lobbying to use the yuan instead of the US dollar in trade. The decision to sell small amounts of oil in yuan to China may make sense to directly pay for Chinese imports, he said, but “the time is not yet.”

“[Китай также] will make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a yuan settlement platform for oil and gas trading,” the Chinese leader said.

The material says that the transition to trading in yuan will help establish its own currency for settlement in oil transactions and weaken Washington’s influence on business in this area. The agency also clarified that most of Saudi Arabia’s assets and reserves are denominated in dollars.

Earlier it was reported about the benefits of Beijing in the purchase of Russian oil. In particular, in the period from April to July, China bought Russian oil at a discount of $108 per ton.