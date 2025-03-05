The inaugural session of the Popular National Assembly maintains the brand for the third consecutive year despite the structural decline, a suggestion of more stimuli



03/05/2025



Updated at 05: 25h.





China’s economy will grow “around 5%” in 2025, according to the official objective revealed this morning in the opening session of the Popular National Assembly. This institution forms, together with the political consultation conference initiated yesterday, the legislative apparatus of the regime and … Its annual meeting, known as the “two sessions,” represents the most important political appointment of the course.

The Communist Party will evaluate the Lake next week the achievements obtained in 2024 and the priorities for 2025. These go to revitalize an economy in full Structural deceleration. The Government, however, has chosen to maintain the GDP brand for the third consecutive year, a modest figure in the historical but ambitious series given the situation, which could suggest a greater state intervention in the short term to encourage consumption.

In a recited report from the podium, Prime Minister Li Qiang has recognized that 2024 was “marked by External pressures accumulated and increasing domestic difficulties ». The president has also revealed other additional goals, such as maintaining the urban unemployment rate “around 5.5%”, creating 12 million urban jobs or increasing the consumer price index (CPI) “about 2%.”











