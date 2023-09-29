Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 9:05

China’s cyberspace regulator has proposed easing cross-border data security controls in a bid to boost domestic business activities. Under rules proposed by the Cyberspace Administration of China, data transfers linked to international trade, academic collaboration, global manufacturing and marketing activities that do not contain personal information or sensitive data would no longer need to undergo security reviews or obtain authorization to be completed.

The regulator published the draft rules on its website on Thursday night, 28th, awaiting public comments on the matter.

In reaction to the proposal, technology shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed sharply higher this Friday, the 29th.

Alibaba Health Information Technology’s jumped 11% and JD Health’s rose 7.8%.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires