The Chinese authorities are determined to curb addiction to networks and control the content that children and adolescents consume online. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s main internet regulator, has proposed that manufacturers of mobile devices, operating systems, apps and app stores create a new feature called “mode for minors”, under which an age-based content classification system will be created and time limits for the use of smart terminals will be established. The draft detailing the guidelines to follow will be open for comments until September 2, but it has not been specified when it could be implemented. The project, which has been welcomed by many parents, could pose a new challenge for tech companies, which have been facing increased government intervention for years.

While most smart devices already come with pre-installed parental control features, the CAC’s plan is far more ambitious. According to what is described on its website, the idea is to link mobile phones directly with the application stores and with the apps themselves, so that the minor mode can be activated with a single click. This function will allow the user to access an interface adapted to their age and exit it only with the verification and authorization of an adult.

Once activated, warning notifications will be sent when the device has been used for more than 30 minutes continuously, and the applications will not be able to provide services from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the next day. However, during those hours of inactivity, certain operations would be allowed, such as emergency calls or using educational platforms or others approved by the parents.

More information

The system will be divided into five intervals, to adapt to the needs according to age: under 3 years, from 3 to 8 years, from 8 to 12 years, from 12 to 16 years and from 16 to 18 years. The daily use time of the device will also vary depending on the group: 40 minutes for those under 8 years of age, one hour for those between 8 and 16 years of age, and up to two hours for adolescents between 16 and 18 years of age.

The text encourages online content providers to offer “development-friendly” products and information and suggests examples. According to the CAC, they must “promote the fundamental values ​​of socialism” and the “traditional culture of China”, in an effort to “cultivate the affection of minors for their country and their good morals.”

“They are not regulations”

Tom Nunlist, associate director at consultancy Trivium, emphasized in a phone call that the draft “are not regulations.” “It is about exposing the vision of what the CAC wants to do, which is, basically, building a kind of mobile internet for children”, details this analyst. “The CAC wants to complement some measures that already existed in a certain way, with the idea of ​​making parental control of applications or games something systematic on all devices, and offering parents a very simple tool with which to activate it. ”, specifies Nunlist.

The regulators in Beijing have long been concerned about the increase in myopia rates and warning of the harmful weight of the rampant addiction to the Internet among which will be the driving force of society in the not too distant future. In 2020, the Law for the Protection of Minors was updated with the inclusion of a complete chapter dedicated to defending the rights of children and adolescents on the internet; part of the regulatory campaign against some of the big technology companies in the country has its origin there. In 2022, the CAC published a new regulation on the online protection of minors (which is still in draft), updating a 2016 project that was never adopted.

“Between online classes and leisure time, there are many hours that it is exposed. If I’m not using my mobile, she has it, and if not, take her mother’s”, says Ouyang, a father who is especially concerned about the time his six-year-old daughter spends in front of screens, but “not because of the content, but by his eyes.” “I don’t think this measure is going to change the fact that children today cannot live without telephones, but it is undoubtedly a good initiative,” he says in a park in the capital city.

According to current regulations, to register on a Chinese social network it is mandatory to do so with your real name, which is verified with your national identity document or a mobile phone, and technology companies are required to apply a “youth mode” to control games. and contents of users under 16 years of age. Many platforms for viewing, creating and sharing videos, such as Bilibili, Kuaishou or Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok, also operated by ByteDance) have applied limitations since 2019.

“Spiritual Opium”

In addition, in 2021, the time that minors can play video games for most of the year was restricted to three hours a week, after a state newspaper strongly criticized the industry and called one of the games “spiritual opium”. for smartphone from Tencent (the world’s largest video game company by revenue and founder of the WeChat superapp). Even so, it has emerged in the media that the restrictions can be easily circumvented, since many minors use the accounts of their guardians.

While the announcement caused some upheaval in the markets – the stock prices of Tencent (-3%), Weibo (-4.8%), Bilibili (-7%) and Kuaishou (-3.5%) all fell after the publication of the draft—, Tom Nunlist believes that the impact on the industry will be minimal, since it is already highly regulated and firms have been implementing the relevant regulations for years. “There is potential for creating new opportunities and for fostering competition between developers,” he says.

China has one of the largest Internet user bases in the world. About 1.07 billion people have access to the web nationwide, according to the China Internet Network Information Center. Until December 2022, one in five users was under 20 years of age, which is why the market for “kids only” smart devices continues to grow in the Asian giant. For example, in Beijing, Xiaotiancai brand watches are very popular, which allow you to make video calls, take photos and share real-time location with parents.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.