Estadão Content
15/11/2023 – 10:05

Property sales in China worsened in the first ten months of the year, despite Beijing’s moves to reverse a prolonged housing crisis. House sales in value fell 3.7% in the ten months to October, compared to the same period the previous year, showed data released this Wednesday, 15th, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Between January and September, the drop was 3.2%.

Real estate investment fell 9.3% between January and October, worsening after a 9.1% decline in the first nine months.

Housing starts fell 23.2% year-over-year in the first ten months, compared to a 23.4% annual decline in the first three quarters. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.