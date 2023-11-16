China’s top planning body said it will step up efforts to attract foreign investment and boost domestic consumption as Beijing moves to provide more support to the economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (CNDR) stated this Thursday (16) that it will adopt more policies to encourage the entry of foreign capital into China. He also promised to work with government agencies to remove barriers in areas of the economy that are currently closed to foreign investment.

The NDRC also stated that it will seek to boost consumers’ ability to spend and anchor their expectations, through increases in income.

In addition, it said it will accelerate the implementation of projects financed by a recently announced 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) government bond issuance aimed at sustaining economic growth. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



