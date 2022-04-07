China will respond with “forceful measures” if the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwana possibility advanced by Japanese and Taiwanese media.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned Thursday that Pelosi’s visit would “damage the foundation of China-US relations” and It would “send the wrong signals to separatists” in Taiwanwhose sovereignty Beijing claims.

The US House of Representatives “is part of the American government” and therefore “must strictly adhere to the ‘one China’ principle upheld by the North American country”Zhao explained in reference to information about a possible visit by Pelosi to the island published by the Japanese media Fuji News Network, which is also echoed by Taiwanese media.

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that his country “opposes any type of official contact between the United States and the island of Taiwan” and warned that Washington “will be responsible for the consequences” that the “retaliatory measures” by from Peking.

If the trip occurs,It would be the first visit by a US House Speaker to Taiwan since 1997, when Newt Gingrich visited the island. So far, Nancy Pelosi and her team have neither confirmed nor denied the visit.

Likewise, the Chinese Ministry of Defense today declared its opposition to the sale by the US of an aid package worth 95 million dollars (87 million euros) to Taiwan that includes material and technical assistance for the system of Patriot missiles from the island.

A few months ago, US Health Secretary Alex Azar met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (file photo).

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it was pleased with the aid, which “will help the island protect itself from Beijing’s continued military expansion and provocation.”

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the island’s authorities on Thursday of “trusting the United States to seek independence” and the US government of “using the island to control China”.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its greatest military ally in the event of a war with China.

. China, which claims sovereignty over the island, has considered Taiwan a rogue province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists.

