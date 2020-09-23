Chinese President Xi Jinping promised this Tuesday at the United Nations Assembly, held virtually by the pandemic, a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, that is, that by that date the amount of emissions will not it will exceed those that will be absorbed through sinks (eg forests). Thus, the impact would be zero, neutral. Xi, who intervened through a recorded message, assured that the Asian giant, the world’s leading emitter of greenhouse gases, will carry out a “green revolution” and pointed out that dioxide emissions will have reached their peak before the end of this decade.

“Humanity cannot continue to allow itself to ignore the repeated warnings of nature and continue to enter the path of extracting resources without investing in conservation,” said the Chinese leader just minutes after receiving a tremendous rapture from the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who in another recorded speech held up the polluting footprint of the emerging power.

Although there has been no realization, the announcement made this Tuesday by Xi is far-reaching because it sets the date for the end of the country’s emissions that expels more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The scientific world and the UN have been asking the signatory countries of the Paris Agreement for years to commit to ending these emissions by the middle of this century as a way to ensure that warming remains within less catastrophic limits.

The most ambitious states in the fight against climate change have marked the year 2050 to reach this climate neutrality, which can be reached with zero emissions or through carbon neutrality. Several members of the European Union, including Spain, and the European Commission itself have already shown their commitment to the United Nations to achieve this goal of neutrality in 2050. China, however, has always resisted being included in these negotiations climatic conditions in the bloc of developed countries, the main causes of warming until the last decade. That is one of the reasons why the Chinese president has ensured that his country will reach that neutrality “before 2060” and not in 2050.

In addition, the Chinese president has also reaffirmed that his country is committed to reaching its maximum emissions ceiling by “before 2030”. Until now, the Executive of the Asian giant maintained that the ceiling would be reached in 2030. But that “before 2030” announced now aligns with what many analysts maintain: that the Asian country will reach that maximum of emissions in the middle of this decade . “It is an extremely important signal,” said Helen Mountford, a member of the World Resources Institute, in a statement. Although this specialist has admitted that “the devil will be in the details”, referring to how the promise of the Chinese Government will be articulated. In any case, it is the first time that this country (responsible for approximately 25% of global greenhouse effect emissions) has put a date on the table to finish reaching carbon neutrality. The other major world emitter, the US, is not in this fight at the moment. But Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden has already made clear that if he wins the election, his country will commit to carbon neutrality by 2050 at the latest.