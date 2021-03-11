China | Professor: Fear of disintegration, China is trying hard to melt Uighurs and other minorities into one “national race”

China’s the cruel and even genocidal policy of Uighurs in Xinjiang Province, described as genocide, is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s broader strategy to transform all minority peoples living in China into a single patriotic “national race”.

Xinjiang’s “retraining camps” and other methods that ruin Uighur culture are responses to the “irrational fears” felt by Chinese leaders about seeing large-scale unrest in the country or even China’s fragmentation into several different countries.

This is what a professor at La Trobe University in Australia, who has long studied the situation in Xinjiang and is internationally acclaimed, said. James Leibold on Thursday at a webinar of the Foreign Policy Institute.

Leibold is one of those experts who is reluctant to take up the much-vaunted accusation of “genocide” in China in Xinjiang recently. China has been accused of genocide United States mixed Canada and Dutch parliaments.

According to Leibold, the concept of genocide takes his thoughts to the Holocaust of World War II and Rwanda in 1994, which, in his view, obscures the understanding of the special nature of Chinese politics.

According to him, there are no indications that China is seeking to “destroy” the Uighurs, but the Communist Party is working to radically “transform” the Uighurs and other minorities and drastically reduce their cultural living space. However, Leibold emphasizes that he is not an expert in international law.

On Tuesday, more than 50 international scholars, for their part, outlined that China’s policy in Xinjiang would violate all five terms of the UN genocide treaty, according to the think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in its report.

Leiboldin according to China’s current leadership and especially the president Xi Jinping have pursued a strong policy aimed at a similar goal as the paternal figure of the Republican China Sun Yat-sen (1866–1925) a century earlier.

In his 1924 speech, Sun stated that people living in China are like loose grains of sand that lack a common “national spirit”. In his opinion, these grains had to be put in the oven and “melted” into one strong “national breed,” as the Chinese term guozu translates into Finnish with a bit of difficulty.

Due in part to opportunism and the previous weakness of the Chinese state, the policy of Beijing’s Han Chinese leaders for decades was to give minorities a wide range of special treatment, which has since been found problematic for the party.

About 92 percent of China’s 1.4 billion population is Han Chinese. In addition to them, there are 55 official minorities in the country. Tens of millions of Muslim Uighurs live in Xinjiang.

China has called Western genocide accusations completely false speeches. According to Beijing leaders, Xinjiang is fighting terrorism and separatism.

A year after Xi Jinping came to power, China experienced a “9/11 moment” with which Leibold made a parable of the fall 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

At that time, eight knife-armed Uighurs attacked a train station in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province: 31 people were killed and 143 injured in the attack.

The attack caused Xi Jinping to declare “a people’s war on terrorism”. That war included the idea that “grace is not given” and “all who are to be grabbed are grabbed”.

After the spring of 2014, an extensive network of “retraining camps” began to be set up in Xinjiang, with an estimated number of at least more than a million Uighurs.

The so-called concentration camps have taught Mandarin Chinese and tortured and raped people, human rights organizations and the international media have reported. In addition, all Xinjiang residents are monitored “24 hours a day” by cameras, facial recognition and artificial intelligence-enhanced digital machinery.

In the process as the world’s gaze has shifted to Xinjiang in recent years, many have overlooked the fact that minority cultures have been found in many corners of China from Tibet to Inner Mongolia and from Yunnan to Yanbian on the North Korean border.

Last autumn, fierce street protests and school boycotts erupted in Inner Mongolia as the Communist Party outlined that the language of instruction would be changed in all schools from Mongolia to Mandarin Chinese. In January this year, the People’s Congress outlined that minority languages ​​used in teaching in Inner Mongolia and the Yanbian Korean Region violate the Constitution, Leibold listed.

“How long will it take for Cantonese to disappear from schooling in Hong Kong?” asked Leibold, who attended a webinar from Melbourne.

In the process when the living space of minority languages ​​and religions is narrowed, President Xi conducts “patriotic teaching”.

“Patriotic teaching is now understood as the main battlefield with which Xi Jinping wants to forge an ideological and cultural common consciousness for the Chinese national race,” Leibold analyzed.

According to Leibold, the living space of minorities is being reduced through at least seven different policies. For example, past positive discrimination against minorities in higher education has been diluted and the practice of religion has been suppressed and “Chineseized” even by destroying mosques and other shrines.

Where for Muslims a man’s lush beard or a woman’s scarf are signs of religious belief, for the Communist Party they are signals of radicalization and the need for “retraining”.

One example, according to Leibold, of the Han Chineseization of the way of life is the Minzu University in Beijing, founded for minorities in the 1950s. Whereas in the 1980s more than 90 per cent of university students belonged to minorities, now the proportion of Han Chinese students is 52 per cent.

The right of minorities to have more children in the Han population has been curtailed. At the same time, Han Chinese are offered monetary carrots for moving to minority areas as well as marriages with members of minority peoples.

For example, in the Qiemo district of Xinjiang, marriages between different ethnic groups are rewarded with more than a thousand euros in compensation and grants for health care, study, housing and employment. Similar arrangements are in place in Tibet, Leibold said.

Leader of the Communist Party of Tibet Chen Quanguo has praised mixed marriages and stated that they provide “positive support for unity and fusion of homeland ethnic groups”.

The tightening of family planning policies for Uighurs has, according to Leibold, plummeted the birth rate of Uighurs by 60 percent in the southern parts of Xinjiang Province. Family planning is promoted through imprisonment, forced sterilization, and even forced laboratories.

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute Jyrki Kallio stated a couple of years ago in its reportthat “Chineseization of China” and raising the Han majority to the center of historiography all serve the long-term goal of Chinese unity and “the creation of a Chinese nation”.

According to Kallio, the “Chinese nation” was added as an objective to the Constitution, even though it contradicted the constitutional definition that China is a “multinational state”.

“The party has contrasted‘ Chinese values ​​’with‘ universal values ​​’and religions. It requires the Chineseization of religions to avoid them becoming a threat to national unity, ”Kallio wrote.

In his report at the time, Kallio predicted that tough grips in Xinjiang and possibly similar actions later in Tibet could become a new “Tiananmen event” in Sino-Western relations.

The Tiananmen massacre in the summer of 1989 created icy relations between China and the Western world for years. Now the treatment of the Uighurs and the definition of “genocide” given in some Western countries are moving in the same direction.

Professor James Leibold had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marinin (sd) to the harsh comments regarding Xinjiang. Marin wrote in February on Twitter that the systematic rape of women in Uighur concentration camps is unacceptable.

Marin shared a BBC article on Twitter that said Uighur women are being tortured with electric bombs and mass rapes, for example.

“The international community cannot turn a blind eye to China’s policy of trampling on human rights and oppressing minorities. Trade or the economy are no reason to turn a blind eye to these atrocities. Human rights must be at the center, ”Marin said on Twitter.

Leibold said he hoped that Finland and other like-minded democracies would find a common tone in how China could be made to ease its policy of oppressing the Uighurs. He does not believe that the former president of the United States Donald Trumpin the announcement of the genocide in Xinjiang at the end of the season served the cause of the Uighurs.

“I think the Trump administration’s approach was actually quite detrimental to getting China to change its policy and for the international community to have one clear voice when it comes to these violations of human dignity,” Leibold said.